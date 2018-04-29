Tom WopatBorn 9 September 1951
Tom Wopat
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqvv9.jpg
1951-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06390f4e-24dc-4f64-bd56-708c70159176
Tom Wopat Biography (Wikipedia)
Thomas Steven Wopat (born September 9, 1951) is an American actor and singer. He first achieved fame as Lucas K. "Luke" Duke on the long-running television action/comedy series The Dukes of Hazzard. Since then, Wopat has worked regularly, most often on the stage in musicals and in supporting television and movie roles. He was a semi-regular guest on the 1990s comedy series Cybill, and had a small role as U.S. Marshal Gil Tatum in Django Unchained (2012). Wopat also has a recurring role as Sheriff Jim Wilkins on the television series Longmire. Additionally, Wopat has recorded several albums of country songs and pop standards, scoring a series of moderately successful singles in the 1980s and 1990s.
