Sleeper90s britpop band. Formed 1993. Disbanded 30 December 1998
Sleeper
1993
Sleeper Biography (Wikipedia)
Sleeper are an English Britpop band, fronted by Louise Wener and formed in London. The group had eight UK Top 40 hit singles and three UK Top 10 albums during the 1990s. Their music was also featured in the soundtrack of the pop cultural hit movie Trainspotting. The band split up in 1998 but reunited in 2017.
Sleeper Tracks
Sale Of The Century
Sale Of The Century
Look At You Now
Look At You Now
Inbetweener
Inbetweener
Package Holiday
Package Holiday
Statuesque
Statuesque
What Do I Do Now?
What Do I Do Now?
Vegas
Vegas
She's A Good Girl
Latest Sleeper News
The move from writing songs to writing fiction is a smooth road for some, and a cul-de-sac for others
Twenty-five years after Elastica formed, we look back on a scene that was far more than just Blur v. Oasis
Call it nostalgia fever, or age helping bands work out their differences, but this lot just can't quit their comeback
It can be tough to give up the limelight, but pop stars are a hardy breed. Here's how some of them found creative ways to pay the bills.
