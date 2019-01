Jaspreet Jasz (born Jaspreet Singh Kohli in New Delhi, India) is an Indian singer whose vocals have been featured in Bollywood and Telugu cinema, as well as advertisement jingles. He won recognition through the music reality television series Indian Idol.

