Jaspreet JaszBorn 6 February 1985
Jaspreet Jasz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1985-02-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/062d3b74-75d3-4a0c-b13e-c0c52eedac2f
Jaspreet Jasz Biography (Wikipedia)
Jaspreet Jasz (born Jaspreet Singh Kohli in New Delhi, India) is an Indian singer whose vocals have been featured in Bollywood and Telugu cinema, as well as advertisement jingles. He won recognition through the music reality television series Indian Idol.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jaspreet Jasz Tracks
Sort by
Tring Tring
Jaspreet Jasz
Tring Tring
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tring Tring
Last played on
Akhan Vich
GJ Singh & Jaspreet Jasz
Akhan Vich
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Akhan Vich
Performer
Last played on
Akhan Vich (feat. Jaspreet Jasz & Neeti Mohan)
K.J. Singh
Akhan Vich (feat. Jaspreet Jasz & Neeti Mohan)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02sx6rk.jpglink
Akhan Vich (feat. Jaspreet Jasz & Neeti Mohan)
Last played on
Nimma Nimma
AR Rahman
Nimma Nimma
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p042qpjh.jpglink
Nimma Nimma
Last played on
Jaspreet Jasz Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist