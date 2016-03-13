Brendan GrahamBorn 1945
Brendan Graham
1945
Brendan Graham (born 1945) is an Irish songwriter and novelist. Among songs he has written or co-written are "Rock 'n' Roll Kids" (1994) and "The Voice" (1996), both of which won the Eurovision Song Contest for Ireland in their respective years, and "You Raise Me Up"(lyrics) (2002), which was an international hit as covered by various artists.
Brendan Graham Tracks
You Raise Me Up
Celtic Woman
You Raise Me Up
You Raise Me Up
Christmas Pipes
Brendan Graham
Christmas Pipes
Christmas Pipes
