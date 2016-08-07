Sergiu Natra (born 12 April 1924) is a Romanian-born Israeli composer.

Natra compositions include, among others, "Symphony in Red, Blue, Yellow and Green for symphony orchestra", "Horizons Symphony for symphony string orchestra", "Invincible Symphony for symphony orchestra", "Memories Symphony for symphony string orchestra", "Earth and Water symphony for symphony orchestra", "Spacetime symphony for string orchestra", "March and Choral for symphonic orchestra", "Divertimento in Ancient Style for string orchestra with piano", "Festive Overture - Toccata and Fuge for orchestra", "Variations for Piano and Orchestra".

He is especially known worldwide for his compositions for the harp, including "Music for Violin and Harp", "Sonatina for Harp", "Prayer for Harp", "Divertimento for Harp flute and Strings orchestra", "Music for Nicanor", "Commentaires Sentimentaux", "Ode To The Harp" and "Trio in One Movement no. 3".