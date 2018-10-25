Patrick DoyleFilm composer. Born 6 April 1953
Patrick Doyle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/classical1.jpg
1953-04-06
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0627192d-4fed-4f4b-bad8-383bb42fa8fa
Patrick Doyle Biography (Wikipedia)
Patrick Doyle (born 6 April 1953) is a Scottish film composer. A longtime collaborator of actor-director Kenneth Branagh, Doyle is known for his work composing for films such as Henry V (1989), Sense and Sensibility (1995), Hamlet (1996), and Gosford Park (2001), as well as Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005), Eragon (2006), Rise of the Planet of the Apes and Thor (both 2011). Doyle has been nominated for two Academy Awards and two Golden Globe Awards, and is the recipient of the ASCAP Henry Mancini Award for "outstanding achievements and contributions to the world of film and television music".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Patrick Doyle Tracks
Sort by
Gairm Na h-Oidhche
Mairi MacInnes
Gairm Na h-Oidhche
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gairm Na h-Oidhche
Last played on
Estella's Theme
Patrick Doyle
Estella's Theme
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Estella's Theme
Last played on
Brave (2012): We've Both Changed
Patrick Doyle
Brave (2012): We've Both Changed
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
Brave (2012): We've Both Changed
Last played on
AS YOU LIKE IT (2006): "Violin Romance"
Patrick Doyle
AS YOU LIKE IT (2006): "Violin Romance"
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
AS YOU LIKE IT (2006): "Violin Romance"
Conductor
Last played on
Sense and Sensibility: My father's favourite
Patrick Doyle
Sense and Sensibility: My father's favourite
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkg5h.jpglink
Sense and Sensibility: My father's favourite
Last played on
Murder on the Orient Express - Suite
Patrick Doyle
Murder on the Orient Express - Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Murder on the Orient Express - Suite
Last played on
Courage and Kindness
Patrick Doyle
Courage and Kindness
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Courage and Kindness
Ella and Kit
Patrick Doyle
Ella and Kit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ella and Kit
Searching The Kingdom
Patrick Doyle
Searching The Kingdom
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Searching The Kingdom
Shattered Dreams
Patrick Doyle
Shattered Dreams
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shattered Dreams
The Slipper
Patrick Doyle
The Slipper
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Slipper
Pumpkin Pursuit
Patrick Doyle
Pumpkin Pursuit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pumpkin Pursuit
Choose That One
Patrick Doyle
Choose That One
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Choose That One
La Polka De Minuit
Patrick Doyle
La Polka De Minuit
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Polka De Minuit
A Secret Garden
Patrick Doyle
A Secret Garden
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Secret Garden
La Valse Champagne
Patrick Doyle
La Valse Champagne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
La Valse Champagne
Valse Royale
Patrick Doyle
Valse Royale
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Valse Royale
You Shall Go
Patrick Doyle
You Shall Go
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
You Shall Go
Pumpkins and Mice
Patrick Doyle
Pumpkins and Mice
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Pumpkins and Mice
Fairy Godmother
Patrick Doyle
Fairy Godmother
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fairy Godmother
Rich Beyond Reason
Patrick Doyle
Rich Beyond Reason
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rich Beyond Reason
The Stag
Patrick Doyle
The Stag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Stag
Orphaned
Patrick Doyle
Orphaned
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orphaned
Nice and Airy
Patrick Doyle
Nice and Airy
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nice and Airy
The First Branch
Patrick Doyle
The First Branch
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The First Branch
A New Family
Patrick Doyle
A New Family
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A New Family
The Great Secret
Patrick Doyle
The Great Secret
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Great Secret
A Golden Childhood
Patrick Doyle
A Golden Childhood
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Golden Childhood
Orient Express Suite
Patrick Doyle
Orient Express Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Orient Express Suite
Last played on
Mrs Hubbard
Patrick Doyle
Mrs Hubbard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mrs Hubbard
Last played on
Murder on the Orient Express (2017): Orient Express Suite
Patrick Doyle
Murder on the Orient Express (2017): Orient Express Suite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Murder on the Orient Express (2017): Orient Express Suite
Last played on
Gosford Park (2001): Inspector Thompson
Patrick Doyle
Gosford Park (2001): Inspector Thompson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gosford Park (2001): Inspector Thompson
Last played on
Henry V: A Concert Suite For Actor And Orchestra - Excerpt
Patrick Doyle
Henry V: A Concert Suite For Actor And Orchestra - Excerpt
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Henry V: A Concert Suite For Actor And Orchestra - Excerpt
Last played on
St.Crispin's Day
Patrick Doyle
St.Crispin's Day
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
St.Crispin's Day
Last played on
Potter Waltz (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)
Patrick Doyle
Potter Waltz (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqfw5.jpglink
Potter Waltz (Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire)
Last played on
Neville's Waltz
Patrick Doyle
Neville's Waltz
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050mnrf.jpglink
Neville's Waltz
Last played on
Sigh no more (Much Ado About Nothing)
Patrick Doyle
Sigh no more (Much Ado About Nothing)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
Sigh no more (Much Ado About Nothing)
Last played on
The Creation from Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Patrick Doyle
The Creation from Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03yfdjh.jpglink
The Creation from Mary Shelley's Frankenstein
Last played on
Harry In Winter
Patrick Doyle
Harry In Winter
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p050mnrf.jpglink
Harry In Winter
Last played on
United Kingdom (2016) - Independence Day Speech
Patrick Doyle
United Kingdom (2016) - Independence Day Speech
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
United Kingdom (2016) - Independence Day Speech
Orchestra
Last played on
'The Dreame' from Sense and Sensibility
Patrick Doyle
'The Dreame' from Sense and Sensibility
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p05wkg5h.jpglink
'The Dreame' from Sense and Sensibility
Orchestra
Why should I care?
Patrick Doyle
Why should I care?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Why should I care?
Henry V theme - The Boar's Head
Patrick Doyle
Henry V theme - The Boar's Head
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p02qhnt4.jpglink
Henry V theme - The Boar's Head
Walking to Shoot (from Gosford Park OST)
Patrick Doyle
Walking to Shoot (from Gosford Park OST)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking to Shoot (from Gosford Park OST)
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994) - The Creation
Patrick Doyle
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994) - The Creation
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Mary Shelley's Frankenstein (1994) - The Creation
Orchestra
Last played on
Potter Waltz
Patrick Doyle
Potter Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Potter Waltz
Last played on
Patrick Doyle Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist