Chris HazellBorn 18 February 1948
Chris Hazell
1948-02-18
Chris Hazell Tracks
Ar Lan Y Môr
Traditional Welsh, Chris Hazell, Bryn Terfel, Czech Philharmonic & Paul Bateman
Ar Lan Y Môr
Composer
Last played on
Watching the white wheat
Traditional Welsh, Catrin Finch, Chris Hazell, Bryn Terfel, London Symphony Orchestra & Barry Wordsworth
Watching the white wheat
Composer
Last played on
Ave Maria
Franz Schubert
Ave Maria
Après un rêve
Gabriel Fauré
Après un rêve
Sicilienne
Maria Theresia von Paradis
Sicilienne
Welsh National Anthem (Hen Wlad fy Nhadau)
James James
Welsh National Anthem (Hen Wlad fy Nhadau)
Last played on
This Little Light Of Mine (feat. Reg Vardy Band)
Harry Dixon Loes
This Little Light Of Mine (feat. Reg Vardy Band)
Choir
Conductor
Lyricist
Last played on
Shenandoah
Bryn Terfel
Shenandoah
Last played on
The Sound of Music (Proms 2015)
Richard Rodgers
The Sound of Music (Proms 2015)
Last played on
Molly Malone - In Dublin's Fair City
Traditional Irish, Chris Hazell, Barry Wordsworth, Bryn Terfel, London Symphony Orchestra & London Voices
Molly Malone - In Dublin's Fair City
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Bugeilio’r Gwenith Gwyn (‘Watching the White Wheat’)
Chris Hazell
Bugeilio'r Gwenith Gwyn ('Watching the White Wheat')
Last played on
Medley
Chris Hazell
Medley
Last played on
Watching the white wheat
Catrin Finch
Watching the white wheat
Composer
Orchestra
Last played on
Ar lan y mor
Trad.
Ar lan y mor
Last played on
Londonderry Air (feat. Chris Hazell & Trad.)
BBC Symphony Orchestra
Londonderry Air (feat. Chris Hazell & Trad.)
Last played on
Kraken
Chris Hazell
Kraken
Last played on
