Leo BorchardBorn 31 March 1899. Died 23 August 1945
Leo Borchard
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1899-03-31
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/0620cac4-d10e-45ba-8a9c-8ef7d5b8a23c
Leo Borchard Biography (Wikipedia)
Lew Ljewitsch "Leo" Borchard (31 March 1899 – 23 August 1945) was a German-Russian conductor and briefly musical director of the Berlin Philharmonic.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Leo Borchard Tracks
Sort by
Pizzicati
Léo Delibes
Pizzicati
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br18p.jpglink
Pizzicati
String Quintet in E G.275: Minuet
Luigi Boccherini
String Quintet in E G.275: Minuet
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br56k.jpglink
String Quintet in E G.275: Minuet
Scherzo Op. 16 No. 2 (arr Volkmar Andreae)
Felix Mendelssohn
Scherzo Op. 16 No. 2 (arr Volkmar Andreae)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01bqdsq.jpglink
Scherzo Op. 16 No. 2 (arr Volkmar Andreae)
Back to artist