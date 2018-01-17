Flora Cash is a Swedish-American indie pop duo consisting of Shpresa Lleshaj and Cole Randall.

Lleshaj, from Stockholm, and Randall, from Minneapolis, met in 2012 on SoundCloud when Lleshaj began commenting on the tracks Randall had posted and the two discovered they appreciated each other's music. After meeting in person in Minneapolis, they began working together in Sweden as Flora Cash. The duo has not divulged the origin of the name.

They released their debut EP, Mighty Fine, on 12 December 2012. Their second EP, Made It For You, came out on 13 June 2013. That year Lleshaj and Randall also married.

They released a third EP, I Will Be There, on 20 September 2014. A few singles followed.

Then, after signing with Swedish label Icons Creating Evil Art in 2015, they released their debut LP, Can Summer Love Last Forever?, in March 2016. The seven-song LP earned them nominations for two GAFFA awards, as Swedish Artist of the Year and Swedish Newcomer of the Year.

They released their second album Nothing Lasts Forever (And It's Fine) in April 2017. Their single "You're Somebody Else", released in December of that year, garnered over 11 million streams on Spotify, with the lyric video gaining over 10 million views on YouTube.