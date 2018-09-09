Michael Schade OC (born January 23, 1965) is a Canadian operatic tenor, who was born in Geneva and raised in Germany and Canada. He and his partner Dee McKee, and their eight children live in Oakville, Ontario, a city just outside Toronto, Canada. The family has a second home in Vienna, Austria.

Schade attended St. Michael's Choir School in Toronto.

Schade has performed at the Canadian Opera Company, Vienna Staatsoper, Salzburg Festival, Metropolitan Opera, Washington Opera, Opéra National de Paris, San Francisco Opera, Hamburg State Opera, the Lyric Opera of Chicago and the Los Angeles Opera. At the Vienna Staatsoper, Schade has appeared in Daphne, Don Giovanni, Così fan tutte], Die Entführung aus dem Serail, Die Zauberflöte, Arabella, Il Barbiere di Siviglia, L'elisir d'amore, Die schweigsame Frau and Die Meistersinger von Nürnberg. He is a regular guest of the world-famous Lied-festival Schubertiade Schwarzenberg in Vorarlberg, Austria.[citation needed]

In March 2007, Schade and Adrianne Pieczonka were the first Canadians awarded the Austrian title of Kammersänger.[vague]