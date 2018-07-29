The Langley Schools Music ProjectFormed 1976. Disbanded 1977
The Langley Schools Music Project
1976
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Langley Schools Music Project is a collection of recordings of children's choruses singing pop hits by the likes of the Beach Boys, Paul McCartney, and David Bowie. Originally recorded in 1976–77, they were found and rereleased only 25 years later (in 2001) and became a cult hit and a successful example of outsider music. It was rereleased on vinyl March 9, 2018, by Bar/None Records.
Tracks
Space Oddity
The Langley Schools Music Project
Space Oddity
Space Oddity
Last played on
To Know Him Is to Love Him
Phil Spector
To Know Him Is to Love Him
To Know Him Is to Love Him
Last played on
Desperado
The Langley Schools Music Project
Desperado
Desperado
Last played on
To Know Him Is To Love Him
The Langley Schools Music Project
To Know Him Is To Love Him
God Only Knows
The Langley Schools Music Project
God Only Knows
God Only Knows
Last played on
Desperado
The Langley Schools Music Project
Desperado
Desperado
Last played on
I'm Into Something Good
The Langley Schools Music Project
I'm Into Something Good
I'm Into Something Good
Last played on
Band On The Run
The Langley Schools Music Project
Band On The Run
Band On The Run
Last played on
