Lilli Cooper is a New York City-born actress. She played Elphaba in the Australian tour of Wicked and Martha in the OBC of Spring Awakening. She is the daughter of actor Chuck Cooper. Cooper attended LaGuardia High School of Music & Art and Performing Arts and Vassar College. She originated the role of Sandy Cheeks in the Broadway production of SpongeBob SquarePants, which opened on December 4, 2017.

In September 2018, Cooper will play Julie Nichols in the musical adaptation of the 1982 film Tootsie set to debut in Chicago before opening on Broadway in Spring 2019.