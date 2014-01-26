Buddy StewartBorn 1922. Died 1 February 1950
Buddy Stewart
1922
Buddy Stewart Biography (Wikipedia)
Buddy Stewart (né Albert James Byrne, Jr; 1922 in Derry, New Hampshire — 1 February 1950 Deming, New Mexico) was an American jazz singer. His adopted stage surname is standardized in most biographies, including The Jazz Discography, as "Stewart;" but it was sometimes also spelled "Stuart."
Buddy Stewart Tracks
