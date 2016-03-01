Jef NeveBelgian piano player. Born 8 March 1977
Jef Neve
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1977-03-08
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/061610b2-a6c3-40a4-9736-295f06870130
Jef Neve Biography (Wikipedia)
Jef Neve (born 8 March 1977) is a Belgian jazz and classical music pianist and composer.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Jef Neve Performances & Interviews
Jef Neve Tracks
Sort by
Flying To Diani Beach
Jef Neve
Flying To Diani Beach
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Flying To Diani Beach
Last played on
A Case Of You
Jef Neve
A Case Of You
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
A Case Of You
Last played on
Endless DC
Jef Neve
Endless DC
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Endless DC
Last played on
Jef Neve Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist