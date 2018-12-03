Danú
Danú Biography (Wikipedia)
Danú is an Irish traditional music band.
The founding members of Danú (Donnchadh Gough, Dónal Clancy, Daire Bracken, and Benny McCarthy) met in Waterford in Ireland in 1994, and consolidated as a band after performing in the Festival Interceltique de Lorient in 1995.
Their second album, Think Before You Think (2000) was voted Best Overall Traditional Act by Dublin's magazine Irish Music. They are the only band to have been voted Best Traditional Group twice in the BBC Radio 2 Folk Awards, in 2001 and again in 2004 when their version of Tommy Sands's "County Down" also won Best Original Song.
Co Down
Danú
Co Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Co Down
Last played on
The New House / Brown Eyed Bridget / The Humours Of Holliston
Danú
The New House / Brown Eyed Bridget / The Humours Of Holliston
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ard A Bhothair/Sea Tiobrad Arann/The Heathery Breeze
Danú
Ard A Bhothair/Sea Tiobrad Arann/The Heathery Breeze
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fiach An Mhadra Rua
Danú
Fiach An Mhadra Rua
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fiach An Mhadra Rua
Last played on
Apples In Winter/The Frost Is All Over
Danú
Apples In Winter/The Frost Is All Over
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Apples In Winter/The Frost Is All Over
Last played on
Follow On
Danú
Follow On
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Follow On
Last played on
The Poor Man's Fortune/The Long Strand/ Reel Gan Ainm (Reels)
Danú
The Poor Man's Fortune/The Long Strand/ Reel Gan Ainm (Reels)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Around The House: Dermie Diamond's Barndance/John Doherty's Pipe March/Around The House An
Danú
Around The House: Dermie Diamond's Barndance/John Doherty's Pipe March/Around The House An
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Slides - She Hast The Thing She Thought She Had / Dennis Murphys / Abbeys Green Isle
Danú
Slides - She Hast The Thing She Thought She Had / Dennis Murphys / Abbeys Green Isle
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Thousand Miles
Danú
Ten Thousand Miles
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ten Thousand Miles
Last played on
Master McGrath
Danú
Master McGrath
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Master McGrath
Last played on
MURPHY'S HORNPIPE/LORD GORDON'S
Danú
MURPHY'S HORNPIPE/LORD GORDON'S
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
MURPHY'S HORNPIPE/LORD GORDON'S
Last played on
Cutting A Slide/ Fiddle Cushion
Danú
Cutting A Slide/ Fiddle Cushion
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cutting A Slide/ Fiddle Cushion
Last played on
The Foggy Dew
Danú
The Foggy Dew
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Foggy Dew
Last played on
Ar Maidein Inne
Danú
Ar Maidein Inne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Ar Maidein Inne
Last played on
The Cameron Highlander / The Blackthorn Stick
Danú
The Cameron Highlander / The Blackthorn Stick
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Poor Mans Fortune
Danú
The Poor Mans Fortune
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Poor Mans Fortune
Last played on
Beir Mo Dhuthracht
Danú
Beir Mo Dhuthracht
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Beir Mo Dhuthracht
Last played on
County Down
Danú
County Down
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
County Down
Last played on
The Boys Of Barr Na Sraide
Danú
The Boys Of Barr Na Sraide
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Boys Of Barr Na Sraide
Last played on
O Dheara, 'Sheanduine
Danú
O Dheara, 'Sheanduine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
O Dheara, 'Sheanduine
Last played on
LORD GREGORY
Danú
LORD GREGORY
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
LORD GREGORY
Last played on
Willie Crotty
Danú
Willie Crotty
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Willie Crotty
Last played on
Dermie Diamond's Barndance / John Doherty's Pipe March......
Danú
Dermie Diamond's Barndance / John Doherty's Pipe March......
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uncle Rat
Danú
Uncle Rat
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Uncle Rat
Last played on
The Glen Cottage / John Brosnan's / Peata an Mhaoir
Danú
The Glen Cottage / John Brosnan's / Peata an Mhaoir
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
THE CHICAGO SET: MERLE'S TUNE/MURTOUGH MOLLOY/THE FLAGS OF DUBLIN
Danú
THE CHICAGO SET: MERLE'S TUNE/MURTOUGH MOLLOY/THE FLAGS OF DUBLIN
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicago Set
Danú
Chicago Set
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Chicago Set
Last played on
Inish Iar
Danú
Inish Iar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Inish Iar
Last played on
