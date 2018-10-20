Charles CastronovoBorn 19 June 1975
Charles Castronovo
1975-06-19
Charles Castronovo Biography (Wikipedia)
Charles Castronovo (born June 19, 1975) is an American operatic tenor. Castronovo was born to a Sicilian father and an Ecuadorian mother in Queens, New York, but grew up in Southern California. He attended California State University, Fullerton, for undergraduate studies in classical voice. During his time at the university, his talent came to the attention of William Vendice, the chorusmaster of the Los Angeles Opera, who promptly hired him as a chorister.
Médée: Act 3
Luigi Cherubini
Médée: Act 3
Médée: Act 3
Orchestra
Médée: Act 2
Luigi Cherubini
Médée: Act 2
Médée: Act 2
Orchestra
Médée: Act 1
Luigi Cherubini
Médée: Act 1
Médée: Act 1
Orchestra
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Richard A. Whiting
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Hooray for Hollywood (Hollywood Hotel)
Last played on
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
Gaetano Donizetti
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
Lucia di Lammermoor - Act III
Last played on
L'ultima canzone
Charles Castronovo
L'ultima canzone
L'ultima canzone
Last played on
La Traviata - De' miei bollenti spiriti
Giuseppe Verdi
La Traviata - De' miei bollenti spiriti
La Traviata - De' miei bollenti spiriti
Last played on
Le damnation de Faust (The Damnation of Faust), Op. 24 - Parts 3 & 4
Hector Berlioz
Le damnation de Faust (The Damnation of Faust), Op. 24 - Parts 3 & 4
Le damnation de Faust (The Damnation of Faust), Op. 24 - Parts 3 & 4
Last played on
La Jacquerie - Acts 3 and 4
Édouard Lalo
La Jacquerie - Acts 3 and 4
La Jacquerie - Acts 3 and 4
Last played on
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
Clare Teal
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
Put on Your Sunday Clothes
One hand, one heart (from West Side Story, film score)
Leonard Bernstein
One hand, one heart (from West Side Story, film score)
One hand, one heart (from West Side Story, film score)
Serenade (from The Student Prince - film score)
Sigmund Romberg
Serenade (from The Student Prince - film score)
Serenade (from The Student Prince - film score)
U Sciccareddu (Live in Session)
Charles Castronovo
U Sciccareddu (Live in Session)
U Sciccareddu (Live in Session)
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2002: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
2002-08-02
2
Aug
2002
Proms 2002: Prom 18
Royal Albert Hall
