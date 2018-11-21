Dijon McFarlane (born June 5, 1990), professionally known as DJ Mustard, is an American record producer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, record executive, DJ and hype man from Los Angeles, California. He is engaged to Chanel Dijon and is the father to 2 children, Kauner and Kylan with another on the way. He is a frequent collaborator of Compton-bred rapper YG, and has produced numerous singles for hip hop and R&B artists since his entrance into mainstream music in 2011. Mustard's production style has been described as an up-tempo, club oriented, catchy yet rudimentary melodic hip hop style. This style has snowballed into the contemporary production style of West Coast hip hop during the early 2010s, which he calls "ratchet music". Almost all of his productions begin or end with the tag "Mustard on the beat, hoe!", a voice sample of YG, who says it at the end of "I'm Good", one of their early collaborations, as well as claps and repetition of the word "hey". Mustard's debut album, 10 Summers, was released on August 26, 2014.