Paco IbáñezBorn 20 November 1934
Paco Ibáñez
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1934-11-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/06110fec-532b-4e1b-8c77-cbcac347eebf
Paco Ibáñez Biography (Wikipedia)
Francisco "Paco" Ibáñez (born 20 November 1934 in Valencia) is a Spanish singer and musician.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Paco Ibáñez Tracks
Sort by
Mi Nina Se Fue a la Mare – My Girl Went Off to the Sea
Paco Ibáñez
Mi Nina Se Fue a la Mare – My Girl Went Off to the Sea
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Paco Ibáñez Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist