Myleene Angela Klass (born 6 April 1978) is a British singer, pianist, and model, who first rose to prominence as a member of the pop group Hear'Say. They released two studio albums and four singles, the first two of which reached number one in the UK singles chart. Klass independently released two solo classical crossover albums in 2003 and 2007.

More recently, Klass is known as a television and radio presenter; she has hosted television shows including Popstar to Operastar (2010–2011) and BBQ Champ (2015) on ITV and The One Show (2007) on BBC One. She was briefly a regular panellist on the ITV lunchtime chat show Loose Women in 2014. In April 2012 her net worth was estimated at £11 million.