Witchsorrow
2005
Witchsorrow Tracks
There Is No Light, There Is Only Fire
Witchsorrow
There Is No Light, There Is Only Fire
To The Gallows
Witchsorrow
To The Gallows
God Curse Us
Witchsorrow
God Curse Us
God Curse Us
Gomorrah
Witchsorrow
Gomorrah
Gomorrah
Upcoming Events
19
Jan
2019
Witchsorrow, Bast, Morag Tong, Underdark and Antre (UK)
The Angel Microbrewery, Nottingham, UK
19
Jul
2019
Witchsorrow, Mushroomhead, Flotsam and Jetsam, Conan, Kingdom of Giants, Jinjer, TRC, Byzantine, Mage, Lawnmower Deth, The Men That Will Not Be Blamed For Nothing, Bloodshot Dawn, The Amorettes, Unzucht, Wars, Death Remains, Idiom, Sulpher, Lotus Eater, Esprit D'Air, Primitai, the Bad Flowers, Black Orchid Empire, Collibus, Kane'd, This Is Turin, Sisters Of Suffocation, Those Damn Crows, The King Lot, The Rocket Dolls, Seething Akira, The Black Bullets, Wretched Soul, Krysthla, Dishonour the Crown, Ryders Creed, Septekh, Repulsive Vision, Sertraline, The Mighty Wraith, Valafar, Awakening Hyperia, Blood Oath, Ghost of Machines, Ethyrfield, Mortishead, Memoriam (Metal), Tomorrow is lost, Midnight Prophecy and Dawn of Anubis
Quarrydowns, Cheltenham, UK
