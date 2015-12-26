KEMUS R&B/soul singer Kem Lamont Owens. Born 23 July 1969
KEM
1969-07-23
KEM Biography
Kim Owens (born July 23, 1969), better known by his stage name Kem is an American R&B/Soul singer–songwriter, and producer. Born in Nashville, Tennessee, KEM was raised in Detroit, Michigan.
KEM Tracks
Nobody
I'm in Love
When I'm Lovin' You
Heaven
Can You Feel
Heaven (Scot Wozinak Mix)
Without You
Why Would You Stay?
