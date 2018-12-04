The Guy Barker Orchestra
The Guy Barker Orchestra
The Guy Barker Orchestra Tracks
Gymnopedie No 3
Erik Satie
Last played on
Freedom (Proms 2014)
Paloma Faith
Last played on
Oblivion
Astor Piazzolla
Last played on
Miles and 'Trane Medley
The Guy Barker Orchestra
Last played on
Jazz Voice 2016 Overture
The Guy Barker Orchestra
Last played on
Pièce en forme d'habanera
Maurice Ravel
Last played on
Tres lent, calme from Le Baiser de l'Enfant Jesus
Olivier Messiaen
Last played on
Gnossiene No. 3
Alison Balsom
Last played on
Taste My Own Tears (BBC Proms 2014) (feat. Urban Voices Collective) (Proms 2014)
Paloma Faith
Last played on
Past BBC Events
Proms 2014: Prom 65: Late Night with … Paloma Faith
Royal Albert Hall
2014-09-05T03:15:34
5
Sep
2014
Royal Albert Hall
Proms 2012: Prom 65: Taylor/Barker – The Spirit of Django
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-31T03:15:34
31
Aug
2012
Royal Albert Hall
