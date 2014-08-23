Howard ArmstrongBorn 4 March 1909. Died 30 July 2003
Howard Armstrong
1909-03-04
Howard Armstrong Biography (Wikipedia)
Howard "Louie Bluie" Armstrong (March 4, 1909 – July 30, 2003) was an African-American string band and country blues musician, who played fiddle, mandolin, and guitar and sang. He was also a notable visual artist and raconteur.
Howard Armstrong Tracks
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Howard Armstrong
Wrap Your Troubles In Dreams
Vine Street Drag
Howard Armstrong
Vine Street Drag
Vine Street Drag
