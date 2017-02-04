BIT20 Ensemble is a contemporary music ensemble from Bergen, Norway, founded in 1989 for the purpose of performing and advancing Norwegian and international art music.

During its history, BIT20 Ensemble has performed more than 400 works. It has also served as an important platform for new music, with over 100 original works that have been commissioned and premiered internationally. Promoting children’s interest in music and art is an important objective for the BIT20 Ensemble, which in 2007 involved several thousand children in educational projects. Modern opera is also a fundamental sphere of the BIT20 Ensemble’s activities. Since the start of its collaborations with Opera Vest and later Den Nye Opera, the BIT20 Ensemble has participated in more than 20 operas. The BIT20 Ensemble has released 25 CD recordings.