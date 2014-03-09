Lawrence MarableBorn 21 May 1929. Died 4 July 2012
Lawrence Marable
1929-05-21
Lawrence Marable Biography (Wikipedia)
Larance Marable (May 21, 1929 - July 4, 2012) was a jazz drummer from Los Angeles, California, who worked with Charlie Haden in his Quartet West.
Marable had a career as a bop musician in the 1950s, working with Dexter Gordon and Charlie Parker. In the 1960s he started to venture into the cool jazz idiom with Zoot Sims, George Shearing, and Chet Baker, although he worked with Baker as early as 1952 on the album Bird and Chet: Live at the Trade Winds.
Earlier in his career, he was known as Lawrence Marable.
Larance was a relative of Mississippi riverboat bandleader Fate Marable.[citation needed]
