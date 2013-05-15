Al LewisTin Pan Alley era lyricist. Born 18 April 1901. Died 4 April 1967
Al Lewis
1901-04-18
Al Lewis (April 18, 1901 – April 4, 1967) was an American lyricist, songwriter and music publisher. He is thought of mostly as a Tin Pan Alley era lyricist; however, he did write music on occasion as well. Professionally he was most active during the 1920s working into the 1950s. During this time, he most often collaborated with popular songwriters Al Sherman and Abner Silver. Among his most famous songs are "Blueberry Hill" and "You Gotta Be a Football Hero".
Hanes yn y Lluniau
Al Lewis
Hanes yn y Lluniau
Hanes yn y Lluniau
Dwr yn y Gwaed
Al Lewis
Dwr yn y Gwaed
Dwr yn y Gwaed
Gwaed ar fy Mysedd
Al Lewis
Gwaed ar fy Mysedd
Gwaed ar fy Mysedd
Llai Na Munud
Al Lewis
Llai Na Munud
Llai Na Munud
Lle hoffwn fod
Al Lewis
Lle hoffwn fod
Lle hoffwn fod
