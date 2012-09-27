Samantha JamesBorn 13 June 1979
Samantha James
1979-06-13
Samantha James Biography (Wikipedia)
Samantha James (born 13 June 1979) is an American dance-pop singer from Los Angeles known for her style of blending downtempo to uptempo dance music with soulful vocal styles. She released her debut album, Rise, in 2007 through Om Records. The title track from the album was released as a single the year prior, and reached No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot Dance Club Songs chart.
