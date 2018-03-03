Inja
Inja Performances & Interviews
Inja Tracks
Gunfinger Fam VIP
Serum
Gunfinger Fam VIP
Gunfinger Fam VIP
Last played on
No Regrets
Inja
No Regrets
No Regrets
Last played on
Mind Over Matter (VIP Remix) (feat. Inja)
S.P.Y
Mind Over Matter (VIP Remix) (feat. Inja)
Mind Over Matter (VIP Remix) (feat. Inja)
Last played on
Science Lab (feat. Inja)
DieMantle
Science Lab (feat. Inja)
Science Lab (feat. Inja)
Last played on
Blow Dem Away (feat. Inja)
Serum
Blow Dem Away (feat. Inja)
Blow Dem Away (feat. Inja)
Performer
Featured Artist
Last played on
Run (feat. Inja)
Sub Zero & DJ Limited
Run (feat. Inja)
Run (feat. Inja)
Performer
Last played on
Run (feat. Inja)
Edition
Run (feat. Inja)
Run (feat. Inja)
Performer
Last played on
Flashlight (feat. Inja)
Whiney
Flashlight (feat. Inja)
Flashlight (feat. Inja)
Last played on
Sky
Coda
Sky
Sky
Last played on
Sky (Dub Mix) (feat. Inja)
Coda
Sky (Dub Mix) (feat. Inja)
Sky (Dub Mix) (feat. Inja)
Last played on
Life Sucks (Live Session)
Inja
Life Sucks (Live Session)
Life Sucks (Live Session)
Last played on
My Show (feat. Inja, Eva Lazarus, J-Man & Parly B)
Gardna
My Show (feat. Inja, Eva Lazarus, J-Man & Parly B)
My Show (feat. Inja, Eva Lazarus, J-Man & Parly B)
Last played on
Upcoming Events
25
Jan
2019
Inja, Holy Goof, Macky Gee, Friction, Jaykae, problem central, Hazard, General Levy, Notion, Distinkt, Chimpo, Sam Binga, Serum, Current Value, Bladerunner, Bou and Harry Shotta
Motion, Bristol, UK
8
Feb
2019
Inja, Bryan Gee, Randall, Ed Rush & Optical, Adam F, Alibi & Command Strange, Paul T & Edward Oberon, Benny L, Ruffstuff, Dynamite MC, MC GQ, Stamina MC, Darrison, MC Moose, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Serum, Bladerunner, Ray Keith, Saxxon, Think Tonk, Uncle Dugs, The Ragga Twins, Navigator MC, MC Juiceman, Pola & Bryson, Data 3, Jolliffe and Siege MC
fabric, London, UK
9
Feb
2019
Inja, High Contrast, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity, Whiney, Keeno, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, DJ LENS, Bryan Gee, Saxxon, Nicky Blackmarket, Upgrade, D*Minds, Dazee and TS2W
Printworks London, London, UK
23
Feb
2019
Inja, Danny Byrd, S.P.Y, Kings Of The Rollers, Unglued, LFM, Serum, Bou, Frenetic, Lowqui, Degs and Busta
The Mill Digbeth, Birmingham, UK
9
Mar
2019
Inja, Kings Of The Rollers, Camo & Krooked, S.P.Y, Danny Byrd, London Elektricity, Unglued, Hugh Hardie, Dillinja, Bryan Gee, Jumpin' Jack Frost, Nu:Tone, Logistics, Makoto, Bou, Stompz, Etherwood, Keeno, Whiney, Lakeway, Sweetpea, Constrict, Dynamite MC, Carasel, Degs, Daxta MC, SP:MC, IC3, MC Texas, Ruthless Mc, MC Tempza and Remidy MC
Motion, Bristol, UK
