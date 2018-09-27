Kasim SultonBorn 8 December 1955
Kasim Sulton
1955-12-08
Kasim Sulton Biography (Wikipedia)
Kasim Sulton (born December 8, 1955) is an American bass guitarist, keyboardist and vocalist. Best known for his work with Utopia, Sulton sang lead on 1980s "Set Me Free," Utopia's only top 40 hit in the United States. As a solo artist, Sulton hit the Canadian top 40 in 1982 with "Don't Break My Heart".
Sulton has been a frequent collaborator, bassist and singer on many of Todd Rundgren's projects and solo tours.
