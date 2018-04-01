Kathryn Shauna Selby AM (born 1962) is an Australian classical pianist. She is often known as Kathy Selby.

She grew up in Sydney. She entered the Sydney Conservatorium of Music at the age of seven, studying under Nancy Salas. She followed this with study with Béla Síki at the University of Washington in Seattle. In 1976 she was awarded a Churchill Fellowship. In 1978 she won an American Music Scholarship, which led to her making her debut with the Philadelphia Orchestra. In 1981 she received the Australia Council's International Fellowship for Studies in the United States. She performed at the United Nations General Assembly in an Australian Government sponsored concert in aid of UNICEF, in association with Dame Joan Sutherland and Richard Bonynge. She studied at the Curtis Institute of Music under Mieczysław Horszowski, and won the prestigious Rachmaninoff Prize and the Institute's Gold Medal. In 1983 she graduated from Bryn Mawr College, where she studied with Claude Frank. She did her Masters in Music at the Juilliard School, where her teacher was Rudolf Firkušný, and she won the Juilliard Mozart Competition.