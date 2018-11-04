The KendallsFormed 1969. Disbanded 1998
The Kendalls
1969
The Kendalls Biography (Wikipedia)
The Kendalls were an American country music duo, consisting of Royce Kendall (born Royce Kykendall in Saint Louis, Missouri, September 25, 1935 – May 22, 1998) and his daughter Jeannie Kendall (born October 30, 1954). Between the 1960s and 1990s, they released sixteen albums on various labels, including five on Mercury Records. Between 1977 and 1985, 22 of their singles reached the top 40 on Billboards country singles charts, including three number one hits, "Heaven's Just a Sin Away" (also a No. 69 pop hit), "Sweet Desire", and "Thank God for the Radio"; eight additional singles reached the Top Ten.
Sweet Desire
The Kendalls
Sweet Desire
Sweet Desire
Heaven's Just A Sin Away
The Kendalls
Heaven's Just A Sin Away
Heaven's Just A Sin Away
Crying Time
The Kendalls
Crying Time
Crying Time
It Dont Seem Like Sinnin To Me
The Kendalls
It Dont Seem Like Sinnin To Me
When Can We Do This Again
The Kendalls
When Can We Do This Again
When Can We Do This Again
Another Dream Just Came True
The Kendalls
Another Dream Just Came True
THANK GOD FOR THE RADIO
The Kendalls
THANK GOD FOR THE RADIO
THANK GOD FOR THE RADIO
Heartaches By The Number
The Kendalls
Heartaches By The Number
Heartaches By The Number
Temporarily Out Of Order
The Kendalls
Temporarily Out Of Order
Temporarily Out Of Order
The Dark End Of The Street
The Kendalls
The Dark End Of The Street
The Dark End Of The Street
If You Let Him Drive You Crazy He Will
The Kendalls
If You Let Him Drive You Crazy He Will
You'd Make An Angel Wanna Cheat
The Kendalls
You'd Make An Angel Wanna Cheat
You'd Make An Angel Wanna Cheat
My Baby's Gone
Emmylou Harris
My Baby's Gone
My Baby's Gone
Too Late
The Kendalls
Too Late
Too Late
My Baby's Gone
The Kendalls
My Baby's Gone
My Baby's Gone
Blue Blue Day
The Kendalls
Blue Blue Day
Blue Blue Day
Gone Away
The Kendalls
Gone Away
Gone Away
Pittsburgh Stealers
The Kendalls
Pittsburgh Stealers
Pittsburgh Stealers
