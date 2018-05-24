Joe Lean & The Jing Jang JongFormed 2007. Disbanded 2010
Joe Lean & The Jing Jang Jong
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01bqdmv.jpg
2007
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05f92163-385d-4e25-b160-5e7bc478938a
Biography
Joe Lean & the Jing Jang Jong were an English indie rock band based in London. Although the band attracted considerable press attention following the 2007 release of their debut single "Lucio Starts Fires" they failed to capitalise on this, and disbanded in 2010. The band are perhaps best known for failing to ever release their critically acclaimed debut album.
Tracks:
Lucio Starts Fires
Joe Lean & The Jing Jang Jong
Lucio Starts Fires
Lucio Starts Fires
Lonely Buoy
Joe Lean & The Jing Jang Jong
Lonely Buoy
Lonely Buoy
Where Do You Go
Joe Lean & The Jing Jang Jong
Where Do You Go
Where Do You Go
Past BBC Events:
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
27 Jun 2008
27
Jun
2008
Glastonbury: 2008
Worthy Farm, Pilton
