Wimple WinchFormed 1963. Disbanded 1967
Wimple Winch
1963
Wimple Winch Biography (Wikipedia)
Wimple Winch was an English freakbeat band that evolved from the group, Just Four Men. The band was one of the few Mersey Beat acts to experiment musically in other genres, including psychedelic rock and protopunk. Their individualized sound was personalized by their intricate vocal harmonies and exploratory lyrics.
Wimple Winch Tracks
Save My Soul
Save My Soul
Atmosphères
Atmosphères
Marmalade Hair
Marmalade Hair
Those Who Wait
Those Who Wait
