Andy Wallace is an American music studio engineer with a long track record of successful productions, beginning with the 1986 production of the Run-DMC/Aerosmith collaboration on "Walk This Way" with Rick Rubin. Following this breakout success, Wallace went on to work with Feeder, Sum 41, The Cult, Slayer, Prince, Bruce Springsteen, Sepultura, Soulfly, Nirvana, Alice in Chains, The Misfits, White Zombie, Jeff Buckley, Ben Folds Five, Faith No More, Rollins Band, Rush, Alice Cooper, Bernard Butler, Bad Religion, Sonic Youth, L7, Guns N' Roses, Rage Against the Machine, Front 242, Alabama 3, Linkin Park, Trapt, Foo Fighters, Silverchair, At the Drive-In, Staind, Sevendust, Blind Melon, System of a Down, Phish, Skunk Anansie, A Perfect Circle, Limp Bizkit, 3 Doors Down, Fuel, Chevelle, Disturbed, Paul McCartney, The Cribs, Atreyu, Young Astronauts Club, Avenged Sevenfold, Dream Theater, Ghost (Swedish band), A Day to Remember and many others. As of October 2005, over 80 million album units had been sold worldwide that contained a credit to Andy Wallace.