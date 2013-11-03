Border Crossing
Border Crossing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05f69a05-0c05-4a17-a89b-f275c4facfc0
Border Crossing Tracks
Sort by
Peace Begins with Me
Mike Donaghy & Border Crossing
Peace Begins with Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peace Begins with Me
Performer
Last played on
You Won’t Be Around Here Anymore (with Mike Donaghy)
Border Crossing
You Won’t Be Around Here Anymore (with Mike Donaghy)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No One Can Hear Me
Mike Donaghy & Border Crossing
No One Can Hear Me
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
No One Can Hear Me
Performer
Last played on
Border Crossing Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist