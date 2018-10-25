Yung BergBorn 9 September 1985
Yung Berg
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p03mtsv5.jpg
1985-09-09
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05f3bb75-fbc1-410c-8f60-d34564f69334
Yung Berg Biography (Wikipedia)
Christian Ward (born September 9, 1985), better known as his stage name Hitmaka (formerly Yung Berg), is an American record producer, songwriter, rapper and singer. Ward had been previously signed to DMX's Bloodline Records as Iceberg but then signed to Epic Records. His debut single was "Sexy Lady", which features R&B singer Junior released in April 2007. His debut album Look What You Made Me was released in 2008.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Yung Berg Tracks
Sort by
Sexy Can I (feat. Yung Berg)
Ray J
Sexy Can I (feat. Yung Berg)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hc.jpglink
Sexy Can I (feat. Yung Berg)
Last played on
Sexy Can I
Ray J
Sexy Can I
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p01br7hc.jpglink
Sexy Can I
Last played on
Driicky Graham (feat. Mia Rey)
Yung Berg
Driicky Graham (feat. Mia Rey)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtsv5.jpglink
Driicky Graham (feat. Mia Rey)
Last played on
Shorty You Can Get It (feat. Mia Ray)
Yung Berg
Shorty You Can Get It (feat. Mia Ray)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtsv5.jpglink
Shorty You Can Get It (feat. Mia Ray)
Last played on
Sex In The City
Yung Berg
Sex In The City
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p03mtsv5.jpglink
Sex In The City
Last played on
Yung Berg Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist