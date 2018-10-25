Christian Ward (born September 9, 1985), better known as his stage name Hitmaka (formerly Yung Berg), is an American record producer, songwriter, rapper and singer. Ward had been previously signed to DMX's Bloodline Records as Iceberg but then signed to Epic Records. His debut single was "Sexy Lady", which features R&B singer Junior released in April 2007. His debut album Look What You Made Me was released in 2008.