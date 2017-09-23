Ian TysonBorn 25 September 1933
Ian Dawson Tyson CM AOE (born 25 September 1933) is a Canadian singer-songwriter, best known for his songs "Four Strong Winds" and "Someday Soon". He was also one half of the duo Ian & Sylvia.
Colorado Horses
Ian Tyson
Colorado Horses
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Colorado Horses
Last played on
Four Strong Winds
Ian Tyson
Four Strong Winds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Strong Winds
Last played on
Rio Colorado
Ian Tyson
Rio Colorado
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rio Colorado
Last played on
Blueberry Susan
Ian Tyson
Blueberry Susan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Blueberry Susan
Last played on
Four Strong Winds
Ian & Sylvia
Four Strong Winds
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Four Strong Winds
Last played on
Springtime In Alberta
Ian Tyson
Ian Tyson
Springtime In Alberta
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Springtime In Alberta
Last played on
Leavin' Cheyenne
Ian Tyson
Leavin' Cheyenne
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Leavin' Cheyenne
Last played on
