Sky FerreiraBorn 8 July 1992
Sky Ferreira Biography (Wikipedia)
Sky Tonia Ferreira (born July 8, 1992) is an American singer, songwriter, model, and actress. As a teenager, Ferreira began uploading videos on Myspace of herself singing songs she had written, which led to her discovery by producers Bloodshy & Avant and an eventual recording contract with Parlophone in 2009. She released her first extended play, As If!, in 2011, which combined elements of electropop and dance music. Ferreira's second extended play Ghost (2012), however, incorporated pop with more stripped-down song structures and featured collaborations with Jon Brion and Shirley Manson, as well as the critically acclaimed track "Everything Is Embarrassing", which she composed with Dev Hynes.
After multiple delays and disputes with her record label, Ferreira's debut studio album Night Time, My Time was released on October 29, 2013, and marked a departure from her former style, incorporating more experimental indie rock with synth-pop elements. The album was preceded by its lead single "You're Not the One". That year, she ventured into the film industry after appearing in Eli Roth's The Green Inferno and garnered media attention after being arrested for drug possession. She was exposed to a mainstream audience after having been announced as an opening act for the international Bangerz Tour, headlined by Miley Cyrus, which began on February 14, 2014.
Sky Ferreira Tracks
Sort by
The Two Of Us (feat. Sky Ferreira)
Pain Killer
Everything is Embarrassing
Sky Ferreira Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
-
Charli XCX plays Don't Call It A Comeback
-
Grimes - Glastonbury 2016 Highlights
-
Was Adele right to scorn someone for filming her gig? Maisie Williams & Charli XCX discuss...
-
"Watching Britney Spears never made me want to take my clothes off!" - Maisie Williams & Charli XCX on women in music videos
-
Marina and the Diamonds in the studio
-
Charli XCX does Happy Hardcore FM with Grimmy