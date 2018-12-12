Belouis Some (born Neville Keighley, 12 December 1959) is a British musician. He had hits in the 1980s with "Some People", "Round, Round" (produced by Bernard Edwards, which appeared on the soundtrack album to the film Pretty in Pink), plus "Imagination" which also achieved success on the UK Singles Chart, and can be heard in the films Ghost Chase (Hollywood-Monster) and The Business. "Some People" and "Imagination" also charted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 1985.