Belouis SomeBorn 12 December 1959
Belouis Some
1959-12-12
Belouis Some Biography (Wikipedia)
Belouis Some (born Neville Keighley, 12 December 1959) is a British musician. He had hits in the 1980s with "Some People", "Round, Round" (produced by Bernard Edwards, which appeared on the soundtrack album to the film Pretty in Pink), plus "Imagination" which also achieved success on the UK Singles Chart, and can be heard in the films Ghost Chase (Hollywood-Monster) and The Business. "Some People" and "Imagination" also charted on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 in 1985.
Belouis Some Tracks
Imagination
Belouis Some
Imagination
Imagination
Last played on
Some People
Belouis Some
Some People
Some People
Last played on
Upcoming Events
15
Jun
2019
Belouis Some, Kim Wilde, Level 42, Big Country, Shalamar, The Blow Monkeys, Musical Youth, Johnny Hates Jazz, The Real Thing, The Belle Stars, The Skids, Jason Donovan, Captain Sensible, The Bluebells, Owen Paul, Black Lace, Westworld and Andy Bell Erasure
Unknown venue, Edinburgh, UK
