1937-01-08
Shirley Bassey Biography
Dame Shirley Veronica Bassey, DBE (born 8 January 1937) is a Welsh singer whose career began in the mid-1950s, best known both for her powerful voice and for recording the theme songs to the James Bond films Goldfinger (1964), Diamonds Are Forever (1971), and Moonraker (1979). In January 1959, Bassey became the first Welsh person to gain a No. 1 single.
In 2000, Bassey was made a Dame for services to the performing arts. In 1977 she received the Brit Award for Best British Female Solo Artist in the previous 25 years. Bassey has been called "one of the most popular female vocalists in Britain during the last half of the 20th century."
Shirley Bassey Performances & Interviews
Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)
David Walliams joins Dame Shirley Bassey and award-winning vocal harmony trio Blake for a rather competitive performance of Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better).
Anything You Can Do (I Can Do Better)
"I was looking at his diamonds"
David Walliams and Dame Shirley Bassey discuss a memorable moment when Dame Shirley performed with Neil Diamond in the 1970s.
"I was looking at his diamonds"
Dame Shirley Bassey discusses her new album with Steve Wright
The girl from Tiger Bay talks about her amazing career and brand new album.
Dame Shirley Bassey discusses her new album with Steve Wright
Shirley Bassey nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame
Radio 2 listener Janice Lazarus from Illford nominates the Queen of the Bond theme for a place in Michael Ball's Singers Hall of Fame
Shirley Bassey nominated for the Singers Hall of Fame
