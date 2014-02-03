Beni Arashiro (安良城 紅 Arashiro Beni) (born March 30, 1986 in Okinawa Prefecture), is a Japanese R&B singer, who debuted in 2004 under the Avex Trax label. In 2008, Arashiro left Avex Trax and transferred to Universal Music Japan where she started to perform under the mononym, Beni (stylized as BENI).

She was initially best known for her 2004 single "Here Alone," though later singles after her move to Universal (such as "Mō Ichi do..." with Dohzi-T, "Mō Nido to..." and "Kiss Kiss Kiss") have surpassed this.