Nick Van BlossBorn 1967
1967
Nick van Bloss (born 1967) is an English classical pianist and author who has Tourette syndrome. He studied at the Royal College of Music in London.
Keyboard Concerto No 5 in F minor, BWV 1056
Johann Sebastian Bach
24 Preludes Op.28 for piano
Frédéric Chopin
