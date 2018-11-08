Cathie Ryan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05e77ccb-edb0-4373-90f7-1409e7acdd34
Cathie Ryan Biography (Wikipedia)
Cathie Ryan is an Irish American singer-songwriter, who has released five CDs and tours steadily with her band performing at festivals, folk clubs, performing arts centers and with symphony orchestras. Known for "her crystalline vocals and insightful songwriting," Cathie Ryan has been one of the leading singers in Celtic music since her start in the 1980s. She first came to prominence in 1987 as lead singer of the Celtic music group, Cherish the Ladies, with whom she recorded two CDs. In 1995, she began her solo career.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cathie Ryan Tracks
Sort by
Somewhere Along the Road
Cathie Ryan
Somewhere Along the Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Somewhere Along the Road
Last played on
Peata Beag Do Mhathar
Cathie Ryan
Peata Beag Do Mhathar
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Peata Beag Do Mhathar
Last played on
What Will You Do, Love?
Cathie Ryan
What Will You Do, Love?
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What Will You Do, Love?
Last played on
Home By Bearna
Cathie Ryan
Home By Bearna
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Home By Bearna
Last played on
Peata Beag Do Mhathair (Mother's Little Pet) / Joseph's Reel
Cathie Ryan
Peata Beag Do Mhathair (Mother's Little Pet) / Joseph's Reel
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The 12th of July (Lament for the Children)
Cathie Ryan
The 12th of July (Lament for the Children)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roisin Dubh (The Small Black Rose)
Cherish the Ladies
Roisin Dubh (The Small Black Rose)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roisin Dubh (The Small Black Rose)
Last played on
Somewhere Along The Road / Jacob's Waltz
Cathie Ryan
Somewhere Along The Road / Jacob's Waltz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HOME SWEET HOME
Cathie Ryan
HOME SWEET HOME
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
HOME SWEET HOME
Last played on
so here's to you
Cathie Ryan
so here's to you
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
so here's to you
Last played on
Walk The Road
Cathie Ryan
Walk The Road
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walk The Road
Last played on
Carrick-a-Rede
Cathie Ryan
Carrick-a-Rede
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Carrick-a-Rede
Last played on
Oro, 'Sheanduine Doite
Cathie Ryan
Oro, 'Sheanduine Doite
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Oro, 'Sheanduine Doite
Go From My Window
Cathie Ryan
Go From My Window
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Go From My Window
In The Wishing Well
Cathie Ryan
In The Wishing Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
In The Wishing Well
Fare Thee Well
Cathie Ryan
Fare Thee Well
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Fare Thee Well
Last played on
An Cailin deas cruite na mBo
Cathie Ryan
An Cailin deas cruite na mBo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
An Cailin deas cruite na mBo
Last played on
The Farthest Wave
Cathie Ryan
The Farthest Wave
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
The Farthest Wave
Last played on
Erin's Lovely Home
Cathie Ryan
Erin's Lovely Home
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Erin's Lovely Home
Last played on
Roisin Dubh (The Black Rose)
Cathie Ryan
Roisin Dubh (The Black Rose)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Roisin Dubh (The Black Rose)
Last played on
High Up on the Mountain
Cathie Ryan
High Up on the Mountain
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
High Up on the Mountain
Last played on
Cathie Ryan Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist