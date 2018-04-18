Miaow were an indie band from Manchester, England, active between 1984 and 1988. They were led by former Glass Animals singer and NME writer Cath Carroll on vocals and guitar, with Steve Maguire (guitar), Ron Caine (bass) and Chris Fenner (drums). Their debut single, Belle Vue, was released in December 1985, the 12"-version featuring the track Grocer's Devil Daughter, a song about Margaret Thatcher. The band's next release was the Sport Most Royal track that they contributed to the NME’s C86 compilation in 1986. After supporting The Woodentops on their UK tour, two further singles followed in 1987 on Factory Records, the band also relocating to London. Carroll joined The Hit Parade and Miaow split up without releasing the promised album titled Priceless Innuendo. Cath Carroll subsequently married Big Black guitarist Santiago Durango and went on to a solo career in the 1990s.