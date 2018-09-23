Nanette WorkmanBorn 20 November 1945
Nanette Workman
1945-11-20
Nanette Workman Biography (Wikipedia)
Nanette Joan Workman (born 20 November 1945, Brooklyn, New York, United States) is a singer-songwriter, actress and author, who has been based in Quebec, Canada, during much of her career. She holds dual citizenship of both the United States and Canada. She was raised by musician parents in Jackson, Mississippi, where she began her first performances. She mainly performs in French although raised as an English speaker. She has recorded with well-known musicians in the U.S., Canada, UK and France and has been recognized in Mississippi by being elected to that state's Musicians Hall of Fame and having a Francophone house named after her at the state university.
