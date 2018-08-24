Max'CVocal house/R&B singer Charles Salter
Max'C
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05e4c08b-38a6-4522-bfd8-e241ab30b6f4
Max'C Tracks
Sort by
I Found You (feat. Max'C)
Axwell
I Found You (feat. Max'C)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v198.jpglink
I Found You (feat. Max'C)
Last played on
I Found U (Axwell's 'Found It On My Old Computer' Remix) (feat. Max'C)
Axwell
I Found U (Axwell's 'Found It On My Old Computer' Remix) (feat. Max'C)
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p047v198.jpglink
I Found U (Axwell's 'Found It On My Old Computer' Remix) (feat. Max'C)
Last played on
Back to artist