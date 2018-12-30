Architects are a British metalcore band from Brighton, East Sussex, formed in 2004 by twin brothers Dan and Tom Searle. The band now consists of vocalist Sam Carter, guitarists Adam Christianson and Josh Middleton, bassist Alex 'Ali' Dean and drummer Dan Searle. They are signed to Epitaph Records.

Strongly influenced by bands such as The Dillinger Escape Plan, their original sound on their first three albums was coarse, chaotic, and rhythmically complex. In 2011, they released The Here and Now, which took the band in a more melodic post-hardcore direction, alienating some of their fanbase. In 2012, they released Daybreaker, returning towards their original style but incorporating a greater balance of melody and technical harshness. They also began introducing more politicised lyrics. They released their sixth album Lost Forever // Lost Together in 2014 to critical acclaim, winning the Kerrang! Award for Best Album.

Soon after the release of their seventh album, All Our Gods Have Abandoned Us, in 2016, guitarist and principal songwriter Tom Searle died after three years of living with skin cancer. In September 2017, the band released the single "Doomsday" – the last song Tom Searle was working on before his death – and announced Josh Middleton of Sylosis as their new lead guitarist. Their first album recorded without Tom Searle, Holy Hell, was released in November 2018 to widespread critical acclaim.