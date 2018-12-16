Karl Hyde
1957-05-10
Karl Hyde Biography
Karl Hyde (born 10 May 1957) is an English musician and artist. He is a founding member of English electronic group Underworld. Hyde has also released a solo album, made albums with Brian Eno and Matthew Herbert, and contributed towards the score for the London 2012 Summer Olympics Opening Ceremony alongside Rick Smith.
He is a founding member of the multi-discipline design and film collective Tomato and has published several books.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Karl Hyde Performances & Interviews
"Autobiographical horror stories" - Underworld's Karl Hyde revists his 1994 self
2017-03-04
Karl Hyde chats to Nemone about Underworld's 1994 album Dubnobasswith myheadman.
"Autobiographical horror stories" - Underworld's Karl Hyde revists his 1994 self
Karl Hyde (Underworld) - Hall Of Fame
2014-11-03
One half of Underworld, Karl Hyde, joins the Hall Of Fame
Karl Hyde (Underworld) - Hall Of Fame
Karl Hyde in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
2014-10-27
Karl Hyde speaks about the 20th anniversary of Underworld's album Dubnobasswithmyheadman.
Karl Hyde in conversation with Mark Radcliffe
Eno.Hyde on High Life
2014-07-08
Brian Eno and Karl Hyde talk about their latest musical collaboration project Eno.Hyde.
Eno.Hyde on High Life
Karl Hyde chats to Lauren Laverne
2013-05-24
Karl Hyde was live with Lauren - hear clips from his live session and the full interview.
Karl Hyde chats to Lauren Laverne
Karl Hyde - Beginning, Middle and End
2013-05-10
Karl Hyde from Underworld picks the tunes that start an evening, soundtrack a night out, and rounds things off back at home.
Karl Hyde - Beginning, Middle and End
Daddy’s Car
Brian Eno
Daddy’s Car
Daddy’s Car
Slumming It For The Weekend (6 Music Session, 24th Apr 2013)
Karl Hyde
Slumming It For The Weekend (6 Music Session, 24th Apr 2013)
Boy With The Jigsaw Puzzle Fingers (6 Music Session, 24th Apr 2013)
Karl Hyde
Boy With The Jigsaw Puzzle Fingers (6 Music Session, 24th Apr 2013)
When I Built This World - 6 Music Session 07/05/2014
Karl Hyde
When I Built This World - 6 Music Session 07/05/2014
When I Built This World - 6 Music Session 07/05/2014
Mother Of A Dog - 6 Music Session 07/05/2014
Karl Hyde
Mother Of A Dog - 6 Music Session 07/05/2014
Mother Of A Dog - 6 Music Session 07/05/2014
We All Hurt
Karl Hyde
We All Hurt
We All Hurt
Not A Word
Karl Hyde
Not A Word
Not A Word
Daddy's Car - 6 Music Session, 7 May 2014
Karl Hyde
Daddy's Car - 6 Music Session, 7 May 2014
Daddy's Car - 6 Music Session, 7 May 2014
Witness - 6 Music Session 07/05/2014
Karl Hyde
Witness - 6 Music Session 07/05/2014
Witness - 6 Music Session 07/05/2014
