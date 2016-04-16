KaiAsian-American R&B group. Formed 1992. Disbanded 2001
Kai
1992
Kai Biography (Wikipedia)
Kai are an Asian-American R&B musical group from the San Francisco Bay Area, formed in 1992. Since 2001, the band has been on hiatus.
Kai Tracks
Never Be Like You (Disclosure Remix) (feat. Kai)
Flume
Never Be Like You (Disclosure Remix) (feat. Kai)
Never Be Like You (Disclosure Remix) (feat. Kai)
Here (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 2016)
Flume
Here (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 2016)
Here (Radio 1 Session, 15 Mar 2016)
