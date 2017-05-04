Damon & NaomiFormed 1991
Damon & Naomi
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop1.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/05d60163-95a2-44e9-9c4e-83b0677d3200
Damon & Naomi Biography (Wikipedia)
Damon & Naomi are an American dream pop/indie folk duo, formed in 1991 by Damon Krukowski and Naomi Yang, formerly of Galaxie 500.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Damon & Naomi Tracks
Sort by
What She Brings
Damon & Naomi
What She Brings
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
What She Brings
Last played on
Walking Backwards
Damon & Naomi
Walking Backwards
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Walking Backwards
Last played on
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
Damon & Naomi
While My Guitar Gently Weeps
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadow Boxing
Damon & Naomi
Shadow Boxing
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Shadow Boxing
Last played on
Nettles and Ivy - Broken Horse - False Beats and True Hearts
Damon & Naomi
Nettles and Ivy - Broken Horse - False Beats and True Hearts
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Do I Say Goodbye
Damon & Naomi
How Do I Say Goodbye
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
How Do I Say Goodbye
Last played on
Damon & Naomi Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist